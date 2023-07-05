With the heatwave having Houstonians nervous to look at their electric bills, a recent study might help put some residents at ease.

Researchers at WalletHub looked at the average monthly energy bills in all 50 states (and Washington D.C.) by combining various studies of residential energy types like electricity, natural gas, motor fuel, and home heating oil.

The data collected researchers to rank Texas the third least expensive energy state at 49th place between Nebraska and New Mexico.

Wyoming, meanwhile, was said to be the most expensive, followed by North Dakota and Alaska.

For additional information and to see the full report by WalletHub, click here.