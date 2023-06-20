Energy vampires can come in all different shapes and sizes, and you may often know they're draining your power!

However, before you get burned out by these pesky things, there are some tips you can use to help save money and conserve your electricity during the intense weather moments Texans know all too well.

The recent hotter-than-normal temperatures in Texas have caused the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to ask for energy conservation on Tuesday. And while the request was voluntary, there are simple steps residents can take without having to sacrifice their thermostats or fans.

According to Energysage.com, some of these steps are small but can help you conserve energy and electricity at home like unplugging electronic devices you aren't using or washing dishes by hand instead of the dishwasher. Here are some other tips:

Replace your light bulbs with more energy-conserving ones

Use smart power strips

Install a programmable (smart) thermostat

Use energy-efficient appliances

Reduce water heating expenses

Install energy-efficient windows

Upgrade your HVAC system

Weatherize your home

Insulate your home

Wash your clothes in cold water when possible

Replace or clean your air filters

Use your toaster oven instead of your oven

Use natural light

Dress appropriately for the weather inside and outside

Learn more about energy tips from Energy Saver by going to their website. You can also find additional tips with Energy.gov's manual, click here for more.