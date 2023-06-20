Energy Vampires: Products using up your electricity you might not even know about
HOUSTON - Energy vampires can come in all different shapes and sizes, and you may often know they're draining your power!
However, before you get burned out by these pesky things, there are some tips you can use to help save money and conserve your electricity during the intense weather moments Texans know all too well.
The recent hotter-than-normal temperatures in Texas have caused the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to ask for energy conservation on Tuesday. And while the request was voluntary, there are simple steps residents can take without having to sacrifice their thermostats or fans.
According to Energysage.com, some of these steps are small but can help you conserve energy and electricity at home like unplugging electronic devices you aren't using or washing dishes by hand instead of the dishwasher. Here are some other tips:
- Replace your light bulbs with more energy-conserving ones
- Use smart power strips
- Install a programmable (smart) thermostat
- Use energy-efficient appliances
- Reduce water heating expenses
- Install energy-efficient windows
- Upgrade your HVAC system
- Weatherize your home
- Insulate your home
- Wash your clothes in cold water when possible
- Replace or clean your air filters
- Use your toaster oven instead of your oven
- Use natural light
- Dress appropriately for the weather inside and outside
Learn more about energy tips from Energy Saver by going to their website. You can also find additional tips with Energy.gov's manual, click here for more.