Nurses are a different kind of superhero and a new study shows that Texas is one of the best states for these life-saving individuals.

Researchers at WalletHub looked at various data from monthly average starting salary to healthcare facilities per capita as well as nursing job openings from all 50 states to find the Best and Worst States for Nurses.

The results led researchers to rank Texas the 9th best state for nurses! The Lone Star State was also ranked number one for the monthly average starting salary for nurses, based on the cost of living, and had the 10th average annual salary for nurses.

Washington, meanwhile, was ranked the best state to work as a nurse, while Hawaii was ranked the least.

To see the full report and how other states compared, click here.