Texas measles outbreak: Second child dies from measles-related complications

The Brief A second child with measles died in Texas on Thursday, according to health officials. The school-aged child was not vaccinated So far, 481 cases of measles have been confirmed since the outbreak in late January. Almost 60 people have been hospitalized over the course of the outbreak.



The second measles death of a Texas child was reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services. This comes as an ongoing outbreak of measle cases has been centered in the state's South Plains region.

What we know:

Health officials said the school-aged child who tested positive for measles was hospitalized in Lubbock and passed away on Thursday. The child's doctor described the death from measles pulmonary failure. Officials said the child was not vaccinated and had no underlying conditions.

Texas measles outbreak 2025

Big picture view:

As of Friday, April 4, 481 cases of measles have been confirmed in the outbreak since late January. Most of the cases are in children, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Fifty-six people have been hospitalized over the course of the outbreak.

What they're saying:

"We are giving a lot of attention, as we should, to the situation in West Texas as there is a lot of spread of measles, again among almost exclusively unvaccinated people," said Dr. David Persse of the Houston Health Department.

The death comes less than a week after health officials confirmed a child with measles traveled through Hobby Airport after arriving from Mexico.

The Houston Health Department said, so far, there have been five measles cases reported in our region. There have been three cases reported in the City of Houston, one case in Harris County, and one case in Fort Bend County.

Health officials are urging residents, particularly those with young children, to make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

"About 95% of Houstonians, and for the vaccinated folks, they almost have nothing to worry about," said Dr. Persse.

Why you should care:

The Texas Department of State Health Services describes measles as a highly contagious respiratory illness which can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus.

During a measles outbreak, about one in five children who get sick will need hospital care and one in 20 will develop pneumonia. Rarely, measles can lead to swelling of the brain and death.

What they're saying:

In a statement, UMC Health System in Lubbock said:

We are deeply saddened to report that a school-aged child who was recently diagnosed with measles has passed away. The child was receiving treatment for complications of measles while hospitalized. It is important to note that the child was not vaccinated against measles and had no known underlying health conditions.

This unfortunate event underscores the importance of vaccination. Measles is a highly contagious disease that can lead to serious complications, particularly for those who are unvaccinated. We encourage all able individuals to stay current with their vaccinations to help protect themselves and the broader community.

Mark Funderburk, Chief Executive Officer expressed "On behalf of UMC Health System, we extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of this child, during this very difficult time."