Measles case reported in Harris County

Harris County health officials have reported their first case of measles since 2019.

What we know:

Officials with Harris County Public Health say the case was reported in a northwest Harris County resident. The patient is said to be under 18 years old and has no travel history.

The case was reported by a commercial laboratory.

Harris County health officials are waiting for a second confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services, as per protocol. They are also conducting a contact tracing investigation to find anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient.

Officials say the last confirmed measles case in unincorporated Harris County was reported in 2019. At that time, four people were treated.

What we don't know:

The patient will not be identified, and there is no information regarding the patient's current condition.

Texas measles outbreak

Dig deeper:

As of Tuesday, April 1, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported 422 total cases of measles across the state since late January 2025. Officials say 42 of those patients have been hospitalized.

An outbreak of measles has been reported in Texas' Panhandle and South Plains regions.

The only measles-related death in Texas this year was reported in early February. Lubbock and DSHS officials say a school-age child passed after being hospitalized in Lubbock. The child was not from Lubbock.

Officials say the child was not vaccinated.

