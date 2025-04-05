Houston: Measles case confirmed in patient who traveled through Hobby Airport

The Brief A measles patient was diagnosed after traveling from Mexico through Hobby Airport for a connecting flight. The patient was at the airport last Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Anyone who was at the airport is asked to monitor their health through April 20. Anyone concerned about possible exposure is advised to visit your primary care provider before going to an emergency room.



Houston health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a patient who recently traveled through Hobby Airport.

New Houston measles case

What we know:

According to the Houston Health Department, a measles case was confirmed in an unvaccinated patient after the person traveled through Hobby.

On March 30, officials say the patient flew into Hobby from Mexico and boarded a connecting flight to a final destination.

The patient was reportedly in the airport from 4-8 p.m. The patient went from Hobby's Western Concourse to Customs, went to baggage claim to grab luggage, and went back through security to the Central Concourse to check in for the next flight.

Houston Health says this is the only confirmed measles case at this time, and it has no connection to any local cases in the Greater Houston area.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding the patient's current health condition or where the final flight destination was.

Watch for symptoms

What you can do:

For anyone who was at Hobby Airport on Sunday, March 30, between 4-8 p.m., Houston Health advises you to monitor your health for the next 21 days, or through April 20. You can click here to read about symptoms to watch out for.

If you're concerned about possible exposure, health officials advise you to call your primary care provider before seeking in-person help.

"Do not visit an emergency room unless you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a rash and have called ahead to allow them to prepare for your arrival," said Dr. David Persse, Chief Medical Officer for the City of Houston.

Latest on measles in Greater Houston