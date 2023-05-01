Massive manhunt for fugitive accused of killing 5 in San Jacinto County

Day three of the manhunt continues for Francisco Oropesa. Authorities are offering up to $80,000 reward for any information that could lead to his arrest.

The 38-year-old suspect is accused of murdering five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, at their home in Cleveland, TX late Friday night.

Authorities say Oropesa was intoxicated and shooting his AR-15 when his neighbor asked him to stop because they had a baby trying to sleep. Instead, investigators say Oropesa walked over next door and shot and killed the family, and fled. He hasn't been seen since.

Nearly a hundred law enforcement officers from multiple state, local and federal agencies are assisting the FBI in the search for Oropesa’s whereabouts.

On Monday, officers began zeroing in on two separate areas in Montgomery County after potential sightings were reported.

First, around 11:20 A.M., authorities canvassed a dumping site near Hwy 105 East and Security Landfill Road in Cleveland, TX.

Then, 3.5 hours later around 2:45 P.M., another tip of his whereabouts came in and investigators searched an area at Crockett Martin near FM 2090 in Conroe.

The massive manhunt prompted nearby schools to secure their campuses. However, as of Monday afternoon, authorities say Oropesa is still on the loose.

Over at Northside Elementary, classmates of 8-year-old Daniel Enrique Laso, who was one of the five people shot and killed Friday, returned to school. The students were greeted with a growing memorial near the front entrance.

Cleveland ISD said extra law enforcement and counselors were available on campus to help kids struggling with the loss of their friend.

"The feeling that I'm most painful for is the hurt and the void that these students have. Many of them played soccer with him. Many of them rode the same bus that he did. They were very close. We have a tight-knit community in Cleveland," said Pete Armstrong, Northside Elementary's Principal.

As the community continues to mourn the violent killings of Daniel and his family, the immigration rights group, FIEL, is criticizing Governor Greg Abbott and San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers for how they've handled the case.

"We have seen already twice, one by Governor Abbott and one by the Sheriff's Office, talking about specifically the little boy's immigration status. And to us this is very callous," said Cesar Espinosa, FIEL Houston's Executive Director. "It's just a way to kind of cover themselves politically, and we don't think that should be the case at this moment. Right now, we should all be focused on capturing the suspect, capturing this person, and making sure he doesn't harm anybody else."

"Linking this to the immigration, we feel that it might do more harm than good because people may be afraid to come forward," Espinosa continued. "People may be afraid, if they know something, to say something out of fear that their immigration status may also be put in jeopardy."

Renae Eze, a spokesperson with Governor Abbott’s office has since released a statement in part, retracting incorrect information about some of the victim’s immigration status.

"Any loss of life is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to the families who have lost a loved one," the statement read. "Following the horrific shooting on Friday night, federal officials provided the state of Texas information on the criminal and the victims, including that they were in the country illegally.

"We've since learned that at least one of the victims may have been in the United States legally. We regret if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal."

An ICE official also confirmed to FOX 26 on Monday that Oropesa has previously been deported multiple times from the United States.

Anyone with information regarding Oropesa's whereabouts should contact the FBI.