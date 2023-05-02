Day four of the manhunt continues for the suspect accused of murdering five of his neighbors in Cleveland, TX.

Although Francisco Oropesa, 38, is still nowhere to be seen, authorities have now plastered his picture across the greater Cleveland and Houston area with banners and digital billboards.

The FBI alerts remind the public there’s up to a reward for any information that could lead to Oropesa’s capture. However, the U.S. Marshals added $20,000 to that reward, making it now $100,000 for his arrest.

Texas DPS Troopers were seen leaving the victims’ house on Walters Rd in Cleveland on Tuesday morning.

Late Friday night, authorities say Oropesa was intoxicated when he shot and killed five of his next-door neighbors "execution style" with an AR-15. One of the victims was an 8-year-old boy, who was apparently friends with Oropesa's 10-year-old kid, according to a neighbor.

"I didn’t think anything of it just because we hear gunshots here all the time," said that neighbor, who did not want to reveal her name. "I started hearing the neighbor screaming for help, screaming and saying his family was inside."

That neighbor said she hasn’t been staying in the neighborhood during the manhunt, afraid that Oropesa could show up back at his home.

"He had a 10-year-old kid," the neighbor continued. "His kid played with the 8-year-old kid and that’s just crazy. How are you going to do that? You have a kid that resembles this kid that you just killed. How do you not have a heart?"

According to a U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement official, Oropesa is a Mexican national who’s been in the U.S. illegally for several years.

ICE officials say Oropesa has been deported four times before on March 17, 2009, September 2009, January 2012, and July 2016.

Authorities say Oropesa was convicted of a DWI in Montgomery County in January 2012, which prompted his third deportation from the US.

The FBI said they plan on putting up more digital billboards of Oropesa across the state to alert drivers that he is still on the loose and considered extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.