With prices seeming to get higher and higher due to inflation, it's no surprise that Texas residents, according to a new study, are paying some of the highest rates in real estate property taxes.

WalletHub looked at home and vehicle taxes across the U.S. as part of its 2023's Property Taxes by State and also consulted a panel of experts.

The data showed Texas to have the 6th highest real estate property taxes!

Surprisingly, Hawaii had the lowest real estate property taxes, while New Jersey had the absolute highest.

