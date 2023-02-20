If you haven't filed your taxes yet, then let this be your wake-up call!

RELATED: New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger

A nationwide survey, conducted by Chamberofcommerce.org, found 31% of people say they procrastinate on their taxes and wait until the last minute to file.

Researchers then looked at Google Analytics to find terms related to filing taxes and found Texas ranked 8th in the nation for tax filing procrastination. They also examined more than 170 cities and all 50 states across the country to break down which city had the biggest procrastinators.

Houston was ranked 49th, Austin at 11th, Dallas was ranked 29th for Austin, and San Antonio was 95th.

As for which state had the most procrastinators, California took the crown, but Atlanta, Georgia was the city with the most number of people who wait till the last minute to file taxes.

ALSO: How prepared is Texas for a zombie apocalypse? Not very, according to a survey

To look at the full report and how other cities fared in comparison, click here.