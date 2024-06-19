Texas Governor issues disaster declaration for 51 counties as Tropical Storm Alberto pounds the state

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 51 Texas counties as Tropical Storm Alberto moved through the Gulf of Mexico with impacts expected to continue across the southern half of Texas.

"As Tropical Storm Alberto moves through the Gulf Coast, I issued a severe weather disaster declaration for 51 counties to ensure Texans and at-risk regions have the resources and personnel needed to respond to this storm," said Governor Abbott in a news release. "Texas is working closely with local officials and emergency response personnel to swiftly deploy all necessary assistance as heavy rainfall, tropical storm force winds, and coastal flooding impact communities in South Texas and the Coastal Bend. I urge Texans in at risk-areas to remain weather aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their families safe."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Counties in the Governor’s declaration include: Aransas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Fort Bend, Frio, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jefferson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kenedy, Kinney, Kleberg, LaSalle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Nueces, Orange, Real, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala counties. Officals said additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.

Officials said according to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Alberto is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and tropical storm force winds to South Texas, the Coastal Bend, and Southeast Texas. Tropical Storm Alberto is expected to cause ongoing coastal flooding along much of the Texas coast through the week.

Texans are urged to remain weather aware and monitor local forecast information as impacts from Tropical Storm Alberto reach the state. Texans can locate resources for individuals and families at tdem.texas.gov/disasters/alberto , including safety information, flooding resources, and road conditions.

Click here to read the disaster declaration.