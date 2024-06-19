Tropical Storm Alberto has officially formed from the Potential Tropical Cyclone #1. Alberto is expected to bring heavy rainfall and significant coastal flooding, especially south of I-10.

A tropical storm warning remains active for Brazoria and Matagorda counties, extending down to the Rio Grande Valley. Coastal flood warnings are also in place, with tide levels rising and causing flooding in Galveston, Brazoria County, and some areas in Houston.

Coastal regions are also bracing for gusty winds that may lead to flooding along beaches and low-lying roads near Galveston Bay.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to local authorities for updates and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during the storm.