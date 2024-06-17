Residents of Houston should prepare for periods of heavy rain starting today, with rainfall expected to intensify late Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Meteorologists predict that the region could receive between 5 to 10 inches of rain, with slightly lower amounts expected north of Houston.

An area of low pressure currently situated in the southern Gulf of Mexico has the potential to develop into a tropical depression or even a tropical storm in the next couple of days. Regardless of its development, the forecast for Houston remains unchanged: a significant likelihood of heavy rain.

Given the anticipated substantial rainfall, a flood watch will be issued for the area heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of potentially severe weather.

The presence of tropical moisture can result in heavier-than-normal rain and the occasional waterspout near the coastline. The flash flood risk for today includes Houston and Galveston, with a slight chance (two out of four) of flooding.

The flash flood threat is expected to increase on Tuesday, with a significant chance of heavy thunderstorms. The heaviest activity is anticipated to be south of Houston, particularly around Corpus Christi, which faces a high risk of flooding.

Stay tuned to local weather updates and heed any warnings from authorities as the situation develops.