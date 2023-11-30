A Texas doctor has been sentenced to seven years in prison for operating a pill mill clinic in Houston. Over 600,000 opioid pills were illegally prescribed by Jomori Health and Wellness Clinic in Houston. Dr. Oscar Lightner, who owned and operated the clinic, was convicted of distributing controlled substances unlawfully and conspiring to distribute them.

According to court documents and trial evidence, Lightner operated Jomori as a pill mill with his stepson, Andres Martinez Jr. As the clinic's office manager, Martinez coordinated with crew leaders to bring homeless shelter residents to pose as patients. Through this fraudulent scheme, these individuals obtained prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. Lightner prescribed prescription medication, including hydrocodone, carisoprodol, and alprazolam, without a legitimate medical reason to do so. To obtain these prescriptions, patients had to pay cash ranging from $250 to $500. In 14 months, the clinic received over $1.2 million in cash from the unlawful distribution of 600,000 opioids.

Martinez is scheduled for sentencing on December 12. Lightner's sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani, Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. In addition, Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Houston Division.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation, and Trial Attorneys Monica Cooper and Andrew Tamayo of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section prosecuted the case. The Fraud Section leads the Criminal Division’s efforts to combat healthcare fraud through the Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program. This program has charged more than 5,400 defendants since March 2007.