Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a Texas City apartment complex.

Around 7 a.m., crews responded to the Del Sol Apartments located near Loop 197 and 25th Avenue. They found multiple units on fire.

Fire officials say three people have been taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The fire appears to have damaged several units in one building at the complex.

At one point, firefighters could be seen using a ladder to rescue two girls from a second-floor balcony.