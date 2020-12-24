Texas Bowl continues support for Depelchin Children's Center

The Texas Bowl kicks off at NRG Stadium on New Year’s Eve. For 15 years, the bowl has supported Depelchin Children’s Center and its mission to promote foster care and adoption.

Fifteen-year-old Devonta has one wish this holiday season, and that is to be adopted with his younger brother, 13-year-old Deonta. Both love to play football as much as they like to eat.

"I like to eat salad, spaghetti, and my foster mom’s gumbo," said Deonta.

"I like to cook pancakes on Sundays," said Devonta.

Deonta is described as easygoing, imaginative and affectionate, while Devonta is happy, active and good with technology. We asked him what he looks forward to doing with a family.

"Celebrate things, go out to eat, go out and do fun things, and be there if I have games at school."

The brothers have experienced abuse and neglect from both their biological and adoptive families. Depelchin Children’s Center wants to find them the permanent, loving home they deserve.

To start the process, email Depelchin here.