An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Houston girl who was last seen on Monday morning.

Authorities are looking for 14-year-old Marisol Avila, who was last seen at 1115 Noble Street just after 9:20 a.m.

Marisol is described as a white female, 4'5" tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Officials are looking for a 1990 Tan Subaru Forester with a Texas license plate.

If you have seen Marisol or the vehicle, contact Houston ISD police at (713) 892-7777.