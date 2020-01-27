Texas A&M student who traveled from China tested negative for novel coronavirus

article

The Brazos County Health District announced on Sunday that negative test results were returned for novel coronavirus for the Texas A&M student whose samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) last week.

“We are very pleased with this news and grateful to those community caregivers involved for their expertise, proactive action and compassion demonstrated in treating our student,” said Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, director of A&M’s Student Health Services. “We wish to thank the Brazos County Health District, which offered guidance and transparency throughout this case.”

On Thursday, January 23, the BCHD reported that the individual had met CDC criteria for further testing and evaluation after being treated at an area hospital. Texas A&M verified that the individual in question is a graduate student. The Health District held a news conference to provide assessment, including low risk to students and the community. Samples sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing were returned with negative results on Sunday, January 26.

Chris Meyer, associate vice president for Safety and Security for Texas A&M said the collaboration among local, state and national officials was “immensely helpful in fulfilling our mission of keeping the campus community safe.”

“We are grateful for training and expertise that contributed to handling this case,” he said.