Texans star J.J. Watt, Kealia Ohai donates $350K to Houston Food Bank

Coronavirus
FOX 26 Houston
J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans stands on the sideline before the game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Houston, Texas. ( Bob Levey )

HOUSTON - Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his wife Chicago Reds Forward Kealia Ohai donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Watt's donation will provide more than one million in need.

Astros star Alex Bregman also donated 1,000 quarantine food kids to the Houston Food Bank this weekend. He was joined by Lance McCullers Jr., who donated 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank.

