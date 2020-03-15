Texans star J.J. Watt, Kealia Ohai donates $350K to Houston Food Bank

article

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his wife Chicago Reds Forward Kealia Ohai donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Watt's donation will provide more than one million in need.

Astros star Alex Bregman also donated 1,000 quarantine food kids to the Houston Food Bank this weekend. He was joined by Lance McCullers Jr., who donated 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank.

