Local districts and Houston Food Bank offering food distribution to families during COVID-19 outbreak

Area school districts are offering meals and food to kids during the COVID-19 outbreak despite school closures.

Houston ISD and the Houston Food Bank are offering food distribution at area high schools all week to help students and families who rely on school meals.

The distribution begins on Saturday, March 14 at Chavez High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Food distribution will continue from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March, 20 at the following locations and times.

- Milby High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

- Wisdom High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

- Kashmere High School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

- Madison High School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

- Northside High School from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To assist our families in meeting the needs of students during the Katy ISD closure, school breakfast and lunches will be offered to all Katy area children up to age 18, free of charge.

Children do not need to be an enrolled Katy ISD student in order to receive a meal. The meals will be served at the campuses listed below from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, beginning on Monday, March 16.

All meals will be provided in a "grab and go" style outside of the cafeteria near the covered walkway where buses pick up and drop off students. Families will not be able to enter the campus during the meal service.

Katy Meal ‘Grab and Go’ Locations:

- Bear Creek Elementary

- Bethke Elementary

- Golbow Elementary

- Hutsell Elementary

- Mayde Creek Elementary

- Memorial Parkway Elementary

- Sundown Elementary

- West Memorial Elementary

- Williams Elementary

- Tompkins High School

Fort Bend ISD is offering free meals for all youth and ensuring children have access to healthy meals.

Starting Monday, March 16, Fort Bend ISD will be offering Grab and Go meals at no cost to children 18 and under and to students with disabilities without regard to age at 11 campuses from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Children do not need to be enrolled in Fort Bend ISD to get free breakfast and lunch, but all children will need to be present in order to pick up the meals.

Fort Bend ISD 'Grab and Go' Locations:

- Travis High School

- Hodges Bend Middle School

- Kempner High School

- Sartartia Middle School

- First Colony Middle School

- Dulles High School

- Missouri City Middle School

- Elkins High School

- Ridge Point High School

- McAuliffe Middle School

- Hightower High School

Channelview ISD Child Nutrition Services will provide free, healthy, drive-thru meals to children 18 and under regardless of Channelview ISD enrollment.

Meals will be available at the following locations during the week of March 16 - 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

- Crenshaw Elementary

- DeZavala Elementary

- Hamblen Elementary