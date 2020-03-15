36 HISD campuses to distribute meals during Spring Break

In response to high demand on Saturday, March 14 at Chavez High School, HISD, in partnership with the Houston Food Bank School Market program, will offer daily food distribution at 36 campuses beginning Wednesday, March 18 and continuing through Friday, March 20. The five campuses previously scheduled to serve as food distribution locations will remain unchanged on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

“After witnessing first-hand, the enormous need in the community at our first distribution site, it was clear that we needed to increase our efforts to help more families in partnership with the Houston Food Bank,” said HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan. “Our top priority right now is doing our part to ensure that our children are being fed during these unprecedented times, and I am thankful to all who are stepping up to serve families.”

Meal distribution sites are open to all families. Sites have been strategically located throughout the district to ensure all families have access. Specific dates and times are listed below. The distribution will take place outside in the parking lot.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

- Milby High School 9AM - Noon 1601 Broadway St.

- Wisdom High School 9AM - Noon 6529 Beverly Hill St.

- Kashmere High School 1 - 4PM 6900 Wileyvale RD

- Madison High School 1 - 4PM 13719 White Heather Dr.

-Northside High School 3 - 6PM 1101 Quitman St

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

- Milby High School 9AM - Noon 1601 Broadway St.

- Wisdom High School 9AM - Noon 6529 Beverly Hill St.

- Kashmere High School 1 - 4PM 6900 Wileyvale RD

- Madison High School 1 - 4PM 13719 White Heather Dr.

-Northside High School 3 - 6PM 1101 Quitman St

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

- Bonham Elementary School 9AM - Noon 8302 Braes River Dr.

-Forest Brook Middle School 9AM - Noon 7525 Tidwell Rd

-Furr High School 9AM - Noon 520 Mercury Dr

-Jane Long Academy 1 - 4PM 6501 Bellaire Blvd

-Kelso Elementary School 1 - 4PM 5800 Southmund St.

-Mitchell Elementary School 1 - 4PM 10900 Gulfdale Dr.

-Revere Middle School 1 - 4PM 10502 Briar Forest Dr.

-Sam Houston High School 1 - 4PM 9400 Irvington Blvd.

-Waltrip High School 3 - 6PM 1900 W. 34th St.

-Westbury High School 3 - 6PM 11911 Chimney Rock Rd.

-Wheatley High School 3 - 6PM. 4801 Providence St.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

-Ashford Elementary School 9AM – Noon 1815 Shannon Valley Dr.

-Austin High School 9AM – Noon 1700 Dumble St.

-Clifton Middle School 9AM – Noon 6001 Golden Forest Dr.

-Cullen Middle School 9AM – Noon 6900 Scott St.

-Sharpstown High School 1 - 4PM 7504 Bissonnet St

-Sterling High School 1 - 4PM 11625 Martindale Rd

-Tinsley Elementary School 1 - 4PM 11035 Bob White Dr.

-Wesley Elementary School 3 - 6PM 800 Dillard St.

-Worthing High School 3 - 6PM 9215 Scott St.

-Yates High School 3 - 6PM 3650 Alabama St

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

-Benavidez Elementary School 9AM – Noon 6262 Gulfton St.

-Black Middle School 9AM – Noon 1575 Chantilly Ln

-Booker T. Washington High School 9AM – Noon 4204 Yale St.

-Burbank Middle School 9AM – Noon 315 Berry Rd.

-Chavez High School 1 - 4PM 8501 Howard Dr.

-Fondren Middle School 1 - 4PM 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd

-Henry Middle School 1 - 4PM 10702 E. Hardy Rd.

-Jones Futures Academy 3 - 6PM 7414 St. Lo Rd.

-Key Middle School 3 - 6PM 4000 Kelley St.

-North Forest High School 3 - 6PM 10726 Mesa Dr.

Families are encouraged to bring their own bags, totes, or other storage when visiting meal distribution locations. For updates and information visit Houston ISD

The program will continue to be evaluated throughout the week and extended, as needed.

