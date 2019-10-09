Teenager goes missing in Downtown Houston

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Joshua Andrew Martinez went missing on Wednesday, October 9 at 1:20 p.m. near 1200 Baker Street wearing blue paper scrubs.

He is 19 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, with medium skin tone with light freckles. He has pierced ears, but is wearing no earrings. He has no tattoos. He has some facial hair cut into a goatee.

Martinez was mentally unstable shortly before his disappearance and was displaying delusional behavior. He has a family history of schizophrenia.

Martinez is a student at Lee College.

If you have any information about Joshua's disappearance, please call Judy Martinez at 210-232-0341.