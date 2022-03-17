Teen shot and killed in Houston while driving on North Loop

article

A teen was shot and killed as he drove on the I-610 North Loop early Thursday morning, Houston police say.

The deadly shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. on the North Loop between Irvington and Fulton.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON AREA NEWS

Police say the teen boy, believed to be around 16 years old, was driving in a black Dodge car with a passenger when someone in another vehicle started shooting at them.

According to police, most of the shots were fired at the passenger side of the vehicle, but the driver was the one who was shot in the back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

The teen driver was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black SUV.

Advertisement

Police say the motive behind the shooting is not known at this time. The investigation is ongoing.