Teacher sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography

A man who worked as a teacher at Clear Creek High School has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, according to the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Kenneth John Fontenot, of Dickinson, pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies on Monday.

According to the DA’s Office, Fontenot was an AP English teacher when officers uncovered his participation in a child pornography network.

Authorities say Fontenot participated in an internet file-sharing network of people who shared photographs and videos of child pornography.

Fontenot told officers he had been viewing child pornography for 20 years and admitted to using the internet for child pornography, according to the DA’s Office.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Shawhan, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case.

Shawhan said the investigation revealed that Fontenot possessed hundreds of still photos and videos, primarily showing pre-pubescent children and some as young as three years of age.

Crimes Against Children Task Force officers from the Webster Police Department, Pearland Police Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security conducted the investigation that led to his arrest.

Under Texas law, Fontenot will be eligible for parole after serving or receiving good-time credit for one-quarter of his sentence, or 18 months.

