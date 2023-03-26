As the turmoil over a state takeover of the largest school district in Houston continues, activists are gathering to discuss the next steps.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter in Houston announced it would be hosting a community meeting at the Community of Faith Church on Pinemont Dr.

The meeting is expected to take place Sunday at 3 p.m. and joined by several other activist organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and FIEL.

This comes after two community meetings held with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) regarding the takeover of Houston ISD were met with anger, frustration, and heated exchanges.

A third community meeting is expected Wednesday at a different location from the first two.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.