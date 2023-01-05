Mattress Mack is looking like a certified TCU fan after he dropped more than $3 million in a bet on the team. How did he celebrate? He got a purple Lamborghini of course.

Gallery Furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a betting man. According to sources, Mack bet $1.5 million on DraftKings at +370, $500,000 on Caesars Sportsbook at +400, and $130,000 on WynnBet at +380 on Texas Christian University Horned Frogs to beat the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday during the College Football Playoffs.

If he wins, he'll make $8 million back from his bets.

Mack announced Gallery Furniture customers will benefit from his win as well with a limited-time promotion.

"If the Frogs come out on top, you'll get 2X your money back on your qualifying Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns, and Foster mattress set $3,000 or more when you buy and take immediate delivery," the promotion from the Gallery Furniture website stated.

Mack even created a hype video to go along with the announcement. Let's just say, he didn't hold back on the production as we can see from the purple Lamborghini and diamond chain.

Just last month, Mack placed a $1 million bet on the University of Houston's basketball team, the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA tournament at 8-1. If he wins, Mack would walk away $8 million richer.

During the 2022 World Series, he put $10 million of his own money on the line and won a total of $75 million after the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies.