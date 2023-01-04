Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is not a stranger to making bets. He recently won $75 million in the Astros taking home the World Series trophy back in November. McIngvale is ready to make another Texas-sized bet with the TCU Horned Frog as they look to bring home a national championship.

Mattress Mack has always been a betting man and according to sources, he's placed a $1.5 million wager with DraftKings Sportsbook for Texas Christian University to beat the Georgia Bulldogs in Monday's national College Football Playoff championship title game.

It's said TCU is listed at +370 on the money line (3.7-to-1 odds). He also bet $500,000 on Caesars Sportsbook at +400 and $130,000 on WynnBet at +380. In all, he'll earn $8 million on his bets if the Horned Frogs win.

It would be the first time a Texas team won a national championship in the CFP era since its inauguration in 2014.

Just last month, Mack placed a $1 million bet on the University of Houston's basketball team, the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA tournament at 8-1. If he wins, Mack would walk away $8 million richer

This would, in turn, be the largest win on a single sports bet in legalized sports wagering history.