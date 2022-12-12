Mattress Mack places $1 million bet on Houston Cougars to win NCAA tournament

Houston's own Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale placed a $1 million bet on the University of Houston's basketball team, the Houston Cougars.

RELATED: Houston Cougars basketball team signs 7-figure NIL deal with Mattress Mack

According to a press release, Horseshoe Lake Charles in Louisiana celebrated its grand opening Monday becoming the first riverboat casino to come to land in Lake Charles. As part of the official opening for the casino's Caesars Sportsbook, Houston's favorite mattress salesman stopped by to place the first ceremonial bet.

The press release claims Mattress Mack brought in $1 million in cash and placed it on the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA tournament at 8-1.

MORE STORIES INVOLVING MATTRESS MACK

If he wins, Mattress Mack would walk away $8 million richer along with a $30 million payout from Caesars Sportsbook from the 2022 World Series. This would, in turn, be the largest win on a single sports bet in legalized sports wagering history.