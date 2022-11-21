Houston Cougars basketball team signs 7-figure NIL deal with Mattress Mack
Houston - The number-two-ranked Houston Cougars basketball team has signed a seven-figure deal with Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.
NIL deals have been a big movement in college sports since they were initiated in 2021.
I’m a huge Kelvin Sampson fan & felt like it was time to do this NIL deal for 7-figures with the Cougars", Mack said.
Mack also said he had two children who attended the University of Houston and has always been a fan.
The seven-figure deal will benefit the Cougars, basketball team.