A previously missing 17-year-old teen in Harris County has been found safe.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Taylor DeShawn was located after going missing on Monday from the 12800 block of Medfield Drive near Howelville.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

DeShawn was said to be in need of medication at the time of his disappearance, according to HCSO.

Authorities have not reported where the young man was found.