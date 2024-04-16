Harris County officials are asking for help locating missing teen Taylor DeShawn.

The 17-year-old was last seen in the 12800 block of Medfield Drive on Monday near Howelville.

DeShawn is said to need medication, according to HCSO.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-755-7427 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.