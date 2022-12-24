Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin, reports say

The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end.

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.

"So sad to state that Tanner’s family reports that he was found deceased today in Austin not far from where his vehicle was recovered. Certainly not the outcome so many people had hoped for. Please keep Tanner’s family in your prayers during this difficult time," AANBV wrote.

Hoang had previously been reported missing on Dec 16. He was last seen in the 900 block of Colgate Dr. in Brazos County around 11 a.m., officials say.

Tanner Hoang (Photo courtesy of College Station PD)

Reports say he disappeared after turning his phone off around 8 a.m. and got gas around noon in Caldwell, Texas.

His family was said to be on their way to attend his graduation that weekend and were supposed to meet Hoang at lunch that afternoon. However, Texas A&M University said Hoang was never qualified to graduate.

Hoang's car was later said to be found unoccupied in a parking area in West Austin on Dec. 22.

A few hours before his tragic death was announced, volunteers and search parties were asked to head home.

There has been no further information released as the cause of Hoang's death.