Authorities need your help finding a missing Texas A&M University student who was last seen days ago.

Tanner Hoang (Photo courtesy of College Station PD)

According to the Amber Alert Network in collaboration with College Station PD, Tanner Hoang, 22, was reportedly last seen Friday around 11 a.m.

MORE MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

Details on his disappearance are limited, but Hoang was last seen in the 900 block of Colgate Dr. in Brazos County, officials say.

He has been described as six feet tall, weighing about 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on the 22-year-old's whereabouts, you're asked to call the College Station PD at 979-764-3600.