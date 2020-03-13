'Take care of our crew': Rockets taking care of workers impacted by event cancellations

article

The Rockets are working on plans to take care of their employees impacted by the cancellation of events due to COVID-19.

"It's basically the hourly workers, the part-time workers. It's important to Tilman Fertitta. It's important to the organization," said Rockets CEO Tad Brown. "Whenever we end up in times like this, we need to take care of our crew. We're putting together a plan right now to make sure that we're able to do that."

