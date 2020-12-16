Woman found dead in west Harris County home after SWAT standoff

article

Authorities say a woman was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a house where SWAT responded on Wednesday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were attempting to execute a felony warrant in the 20400 block of Chapel Glen in west Harris County.

Sheriff Gonzalez said a possible suspect was barricaded in the home, and a gunshot was heard. SWAT responded to the scene.

Sheriff Gonzalez later said that a deceased female was discovered inside the residence and appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators are responding to the scene.

The sheriff says the scene is contained to the home and there is no current threat to the area at large.

Sheriff Gonzalez says a large police presence can be expected, and the public should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.