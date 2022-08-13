Suspicious item found at Harris Co. Walmart parking lot on FM 1960 deemed safe, no danger to public

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious item that was located on Saturday afternoon has been deemed safe.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item was found in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West.

Officials said a suspicious item that was near a gas pump was located, and it was determined that a perimeter needed to be set up.

As a result, Walmart and the gas station closed voluntarily while officials worked the scene.

Officials said they way it looked and the things that were inside that made the item look suspicious.

At no point, officials said, did bomb technicians feel there was any type of danger.

HCSO said after a few hours using different tools, the suspicious package was deemed safe.

Employees and customers at the store were outside for several hours in the heat while officials cleared the item.

The item will be taken to the bomb field and rendered incapacitated.

The area has since been reopened.