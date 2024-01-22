Houston crime: Suspect turns himself in, charged with murdering gas station clerk over a bag of chips

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after Humble police say he killed a gas station clerk over a bag of chips. The deadly shooting happened on Friday at the Sunoco off I-59 near the Eastex Fwy in Humble.

Mario Young, 17, appeared in court Monday charged with murder after turning himself into the authorities. He's now being held in Harris County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Mario Young

Authorities say Young is a high school student at Humble ISD who used to work part-time at Subway. Young will be charged as an adult. He has no prior criminal history.

Court documents identify the victim as 42-year-old Asif Maknojia. Loved ones describe him as a nice man who leaves behind a wife and young kids.

Last Friday, around 11:30 a.m., surveillance video from the Sunoco gas station shows Young and another teen walk into the store. One of them appears to steal a bag of chips and the two walk out a few minutes later.

The store clerk is seen in a red jacket confronting the shoplifters outside before hopping in a gray sedan to follow the teens.

Humble police say gunshots were fired at the car and the clerk was later found dead and a manhunt for the suspects then began.

Young and another teen turned themselves in to detectives for questioning Sunday with the help of community activist Quanell X.

Quannell said he was contacted by Young, who is claiming self-defense.

"They did say to me that they believe, in their mind, it was self-defense. They believe the store clerk had a gun, and he pulled his gun first," Quannell said.

Humble police say Young did not speak to detectives about the case despite turning himself in. The other teen was questioned and released with no charges, according to investigators.

Young is due back in court Tuesday.