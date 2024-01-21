Houston crime: 2 suspects accused killing store employee over bag of chips turn themselves in

Two suspects, who are accused of killing a Houston store clerk over a bag of chips, have turned themselves in to Houston police.

They turned themselves in on Sunday night.

It all started when officials were called to Will Clayton Parkway and U.S. 59 at Eastex Freeway about shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds in the front seat of a car in the median. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Authorities said two young Black males had entered the Sunoco gas station and stole a bag of chips. The 42-year-old man was an employee at the store and got into a verbal altercation with them about the incident.

When the two men walked outside, the employee followed them to watch where they went, officials said. That's when the employee followed them in his car when they began shooting.

Authorities say the employee tried to reverse and ended up on the side median of the roadway.

One suspect then took off towards the railroad nearby while the other went towards the freeway, police say.

Humble police said they have met with the victim's family.

According to authorities, the suspects could be charged with capital murder.