Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting in Missouri City’s Sienna neighborhood

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife’s boyfriend has turned himself in.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Amethyst Isle Lane in Missouri City’s Sienna neighborhood around 8:35 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Matthew Reshon Jacobs.

Matthew Reshon Jacobs (Photo: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said Jacobs fled after the shooting, but he turned himself in to Missouri City Police Department before noon.

According to Sheriff Troy Nehls, the suspect’s ex-wife was driving home with her new boyfriend, and her ex-husband was right behind them. The sheriff says the suspect got out of his vehicle, approached the victim’s vehicle and fired shots.

Sheriff Nehls says the ex-wife was able to get out of the vehicle, but her boyfriend – who was driving—was not. The victim drove his vehicle through a fence.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting in Missouri City.

The sheriff says the suspect then walked up to the victim’s vehicle and fired several shots into the driver’s side window.

The boyfriend was shot and died at the scene.

Sheriff Nehls says Jacobs will be charged with murder.