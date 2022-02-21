Suspect on the run after man found dead with 'significant head trauma' in N. Harris County

article

A man is dead after a fight left with him significant head trauma Monday evening.

Harris County Pct. 4 deputies are searching for the suspect.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to a call for service in the 20800 block of Burnt Amber Ln. near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Sheriff Gonzalez says it appears two males were involved in a fight, and one of them suffered significant head trauma.

The victim was confirmed dead at the scene, and the suspect had fled.

The investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

