Highlands Little League impacted after copper theft at Kaminski Park

The Brief Highlands Little League said Kaminski Park was vandalized over the weekend. Someone allegedly stole all the copper wiring and the field lights are currently out. The league is trying to figure out the next steps ahead of the All-Stars games coming up.



The field lights are out at Kaminski Park in Highlands after someone allegedly stole copper wiring from the park’s electrical panel over the weekend. Volunteers say the damage impacts several teams.

What we know:

Many kids play baseball and softball at the park through Highlands Little League.

A nonprofit runs the private park, and volunteers shared what happened.

What they're saying:

"We believe that somebody cut through the fence on the far side of the park, drove their four-wheeler around, and cut our locks that go to our electrical panel," said Troy Tomlinson, a volunteer for Highlands Little League. "They came in and actually cut all the copper out of both boxes."

On Monday night, the league was forced to cancel four games.

Volunteers say a neighbor spotted a man on a four-wheeler around the time the incident occurred.

The league is self-funded, and repairs could cost tens of thousands of dollars. Troy Tominson said this has a huge impact.

"We get all of our money from local sponsors and fundraising," Tomlinson said. "In a big way, this is using up all of our assets to continue supporting this community and offering a place for kids to play ball."

The league said they are using mobile lights for the next couple of days during the remaining regular season games. They are also trying to figure out what to do for the upcoming All-Star games and a long-term solution moving forward.

The park reported the incident to Harris County Constable Precinct 3. Authorities are currently investigating the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call Harris County Constable Precinct 3's office.