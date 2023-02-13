Suspect leaves behind cell phone after allegedly trying to steal vehicle, police trying to identify him

article

Houston police need your help locating a suspect who left behind his cell phone after allegedly trying to steal a truck last month.

According to police, just before 8:30 p.m. on January 16, the victim was meeting a friend at a grocery store parking lot, located at the 10400 block of Jensen.

Police said the victim kept his engine running with the keys still in the ignition, exited his truck, and began speaking to his friend, that was in his own vehicle.

That's when the victim saw an older (possibly 1990's) four-door sedan with paper tags park next to them.

An unknown male then got out of the Toyota from the passenger side and got into the victim's driver seat.

The victim then quickly entered the passenger side of his truck in an attempt to stop the suspect from stealing his truck. The suspect then assaulted the victim as he drove off, causing the truck to drive into a ditch and crash. The suspect then exited the victim's truck, got back into the white Toyota sedan, and fled the scene.

Authorities said the victim's truck was towed in order to be repaired, and it was discovered the suspect had kept his locked cell phone in the victim's truck.

The phone contained a wallpaper photo of the suspect that committed the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, and 160 to 200 pounds.

If you know who the suspect is, contact Houston police or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.