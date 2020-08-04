Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Metro Transit Center in Houston

article

A Houston police sergeant shot and killed a suspect Tuesday afternoon at the Metro Transit Center in downtown.

Police say a female security guard was taking pictures of a nightclub when a man punched her and stole her semi-automatic pistol. The man ran away with the security officer's gun.

The security guard was able to flag down a Houston police sergeant who was walking to the bus station. Both of them searched the area for the armed suspect.

Investigators say a witness told the HPD sergeant the armed suspect boarded a Metro bus at the downtown Metro Transit Center. The sergeant found the suspect on one of the buses.

According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the sergeant who was in full uniform pulled his gun on the suspect and directed him to put his hands in the air.

Advertisement

The sergeant reported to HPD, the suspect did not put his hands in the air and tried to point the gun at him instead. That's when the suspect was shot multiple times.

Chief Acevedo says the Houston Fire Department was on the scene within a couple minutes to render aid. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS