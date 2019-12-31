Suspect in east Texas deputy's murder captured in Shreveport

A Panola County Sheriff's deputy is dead after exchanging gunfire with a Shreveport man early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the deputy stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe on the northbound side of FM 10 near FM 26 around 1:57 a.m.

That's when the suspect, Gregory Newson, exited the SUV and started firing at the deputy, investigators say.

The sheriff's office reports their deputy returned fire before Newson left the scene.

Residents who heard the gunfire came to the deputy's aid and called for help. The deputy was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Newson was arrested by police in Shreveport, LA, and will be extradited back to Texas.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deputy killed in the line of duty and with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office as they deal with the aftermath of this unimaginable tragedy. We must never forget the solemn oath our law enforcement officers take to protect and keep our communities safe. We must also ensure that the perpetrator faces swift justice. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in remembering the sacrifice and service of this brave sheriff’s deputy,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick points out how many law enforcement lives were lost in recent years in his statement. "We’ve lost 41 officers in the line of duty in the last 5 years in Texas alone and hundreds nationwide,” the lieutenant governor said in a statement. “This violence against police must end. The first thing that must happen is the rhetoric from the radical, anti-police left, which fuels violence and hate against the brave men and women of law enforcement, must stop," Lt. Gov. Patrick said.