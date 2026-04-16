Authorities search Bacliff home of 'Texas Killing Fields' suspect James Dolphs Elmore Jr.

The Brief Authorities executed a search warrant at the Bacliff home of James Dolphs Elmore Jr. on Thursday. He is charged in connection to the deaths of two "Texas Killing Fields" victims. More details will be shared later this morning.



Authorities searched the Bacliff home of James Dolphs Elmore Jr. on Thursday morning. He is charged in connection to the deaths of two "Texas Killing Fields" victims.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office is expected to provide more information on the execution of the search warrant at 9:15 a.m.

Elmore charged four decades later

The backstory:

Earlier this month, the district attorney's office announced Elmore’s indictment in connection with the deaths of Audrey Lee Cook, 30, and Laura Miller, 16.

He was indicted for tampering with evidence and manslaughter in Miller’s death and tampering with evidence in Cook’s death.

His bond was set at $3 million.

PREVIOUS REPORT: New details shared in latest 'Texas Killing Fields' indictment

Calder Road deaths

Between 1984 and 1991, the bodies of Cook, Miller, Heidi Fye and Donna Gonsoulin Prudhomme were discovered in a Leage City field near Calder Road.

The investigation has centered heavily on another man, Clyde Hedrick. The district attorney’s office says they recently decided to seek grand jury indictments against Hedrick for the deaths of the four Calder Road victims.

However, Hedrick will never face a jury. The district attorney revealed that Hedrick took his own life shortly before the case was going to be presented to a grand jury.

Despite Hedrick’s death, the case against Elmore moved forward, motivated by what District Attorney Kenneth Cusick described as extensive lab results, thousands of investigative hours, and past statements made by Elmore himself.

Cusick says Hedrick and Elmore were friends for decades. According to the district attorney's office, Elmore assisted Hedrick by giving him a vial of cocaine to administer to Miller.

The "Texas Killing Fields"

Big picture view:

The Calder Road field is just part of a larger area known as the "Texas Killing Fields" along the I-45 corridor between the southeast side of Houston and Galveston where the bodies of at least 30 women have been recovered over the decades. They are not all linked to one killer.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office says they are making a renewed effort, along with local enforcement, to bring justice to the murderers responsible for the women’s deaths.