Harris County, City of Houston delay ICE policy votes amid state funding woes

The Brief Both the Harris County Commissioners Court and Houston City Hall have postponed critical votes on immigration and ICE cooperation policies. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo clarified that the proposed measure was a "pro forma" request for information from law enforcement rather than a policy shift, while Commissioner Tom Ramsey argued the county should not interfere with federal law enforcement responsibilities. Mayor John Whitmire postponed a city council meeting to next Wednesday after Governor Greg Abbott’s office extended a deadline to resolve a "crisis" involving a freeze on millions of dollars in state public safety grants.



Harris County and City of Houston leaders both hit the pause button Thursday on controversial efforts to reshape local immigration policy, following intense pressure from state officials and a sudden extension from the Governor’s office.

Harris County ICE votes delayed

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In an afternoon session of the Harris County Commissioners Court, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a vote on a measure exploring the county’s relationship with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be delayed to a later date.

The move came after a morning of heated public testimony. Cesar Espinosa, co-founder of the civil rights group FIEL, urged officials to acknowledge the reality of the region’s population.

"Whatever affects an immigrant in our community affects everything," Espinosa said. "We have 1.5 million foreign-born people here in Harris County... We don’t shy away from it."

However, the proposal faced sharp push back from residents like Barbara Denson, who warned of state intervention. "We see what happened when the city tried that," Denson told the court. "Now the state stepped in, and the city has to obey the law. If Harris County tries to pull the same stunt, they’ll face the same consequences."

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Judge Hidalgo sought to clarify that the measure was not an attempt to unilaterally change law enforcement protocols.

"We cannot take action to change any of these policies because each of these agencies are led by independently elected officials," Hidalgo told FOX 26. "It's more of an opportunity to inform the public. There's no other impact that we can have, other than making sure the law is being followed."

The delay follows stiff internal opposition. Commissioner Tom Ramsey argued against the county's involvement entirely, stating, "We do not need to be telling law enforcement how to do their job. They perfectly understand what ICE's responsibilities are."

Houston ICE vote also delayed

Local perspective:

The county’s decision coincided with a similar retreat at Houston City Hall.

Mayor John Whitmire postponed a special council meeting originally scheduled for Friday, Apr. 17, until next Wednesday, Apr 22. The delay comes after Governor Greg Abbott’s office extended a deadline for the city to respond to a freeze on state public safety grants—a "crisis" Whitmire says threatens police and fire funding.

While the Mayor described ongoing "constructive conversations" with the state, Governor Abbott, during a visit to Houston on Thursday, maintained a firm line, insisting the city must follow state law immediately.

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