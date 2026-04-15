MLK Boulevard shooting: Homeless woman shot after allegedly attacking security guard

The Brief Houston police report a homeless woman was shot by a security guard in southeast Houston. Officials say the security guard was trying to break up a fight between three other women when the homeless woman got involved. The security guard said the homeless woman walked up to him saying, "I've got something for you," while digging in her bag.



A shooting is being investigated by Houston authorities after a homeless woman became involved in a fight and got shot by a security guard.

Houston Police Department Lieutenant R. Willkens says officers were called to a store in southeast Houston on Martin Luther King Boulevard near the intersection of Griggs Road.

Fight ends in shooting in southeast Houston

The backstory:

A security guard reports he was working when he saw one vehicle pull up with two women inside and one vehicle pull up with one woman inside. The three of them started to fist fight, the guard said.

He tried to break up the commotion when a homeless woman got involved in the fight as well.

Officials said the three females got back in their vehicles and left the scene. However, the homeless woman remained and allegedly began swinging on the security guard, causing him to flail over.

He gets back up and throws the woman to the ground, telling her to get off the property and leave, Lt. WIllkens said.

According to the guards, he got back in his vehicle, but the homeless woman walks up to him saying, "I've got something for you," while digging in her bag.

Lt. Willkens said the guard pulled out his pistol and shot the woman in the abdomen and hand. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the women involved in the fight initially are not being investigated.

What's next:

The District Attorney was contacted to determine if any charges will be filed.