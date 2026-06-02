Houston weather: Ground stop ends, ground delay in effect at Bush Intercontinental Airport

The Brief A ground stop has been issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to strong storms moving across the Houston area. According to the FAA, the ground stop is in effect until 5 p.m. due to thunderstorms. Travelers who are heading to Bush Intercontinental Airport should reach out to their airline to see if their flight is affected.



A ground stop has been cleared after storms impacted Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FAA, a ground delay is now in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Ground stop in ends at Bush Intercontinental Airport

What we know:

According to the FAA, a ground stop was issued until 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon due to thunderstorms and weather in the area.

Travelers who are heading to Bush Intercontinental Airport should reach out to their airline to see if their flight is affected.