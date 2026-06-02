Houston non-profit, Kids' Meals, is seeking donations as summer break increases need for child hunger relief

The Brief For many children, school provides their most reliable daily meal. Kids' Meals delivers food to every child in participating households each weekday until classes resume in August. Higher grocery and gas prices are putting additional strain on both struggling families and the nonprofit organizations that serve them. CEO John Day says a $2 donation can feed one child for a day, while a $20 donation can provide meals for 10 children.



As schools across the Greater Houston area dismiss for summer break this Friday, Kids' Meals, is ramping up efforts to ensure thousands of children continue receiving daily meals. The nonprofit says rising food and fuel costs are increasing demand while making it more expensive to deliver meals to families in need.

How donations help Houston children access daily meals while school is out

The backstory:

This Friday marks the official start of summer with every school district in the greater Houston out for the summer. For some kids, the only meal they have on many days is the one provided at school.

That's where Kid's Meals steps in to provide every child in the home they visit a meal every single weekday until school starts in August.

Kid's Meals is not only feeling more kids, it's costing more.

Higher food prices and gas prices is making it even harder for families and agencies that help them keep enough food on the table.

What you can do:

The non-profit is asking for monetary donations.

According to CEO John Day, $2 can feed one child a day.

A $20 donation feeds 10 kids a day.

"You're helping a preschooler or a third grader who can't help themselves," said Day.

To find out more, click here.