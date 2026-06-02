Family, advocates gather for vigil honoring Persia Amara Conway, call for answers in death investigation

The Brief Loved ones and members of Houston's LGBTQ community gathered to honor the life of Persia Amara Conway and call for answers in the investigation into her death. Conway's mother says she wants people to remember her daughter for who she was, not the circumstances surrounding her death. Community leaders say while Pride Month is a time to celebrate progress, Conway's death has renewed concerns about safety for transgender people.



Family members, advocates, and members of Houston's LGBTQ community gathered Tuesday to honor the life of Persia Amara Conway and call for answers as investigators continue looking into her death.

The vigil came one day after Conway's body was found near Brays Bayou. Houston police say investigators are still awaiting autopsy results and have not publicly released a cause of death.

Conway's loved ones say they are determined to make sure she is remembered for who she was and not simply the circumstances surrounding her death.

"She was more than a headline":

Earlier Tuesday, Conway's mother, Michelle Simmons, held an emotional news conference where she described her daughter as a beloved member of her family and community.

"I sit here before you today, not only as a grieving mother, but as a woman demanding dignity, respect, transparency and justice for my baby girl," Simmons said. "Persia Amara Conway was more than a headline. She was more than a statistic."

Simmons criticized what she described as an early focus on where Conway's body was found rather than who she was as a person.

She also called on Houston police to provide transparency and maintain communication with the family as the investigation continues.

Family vows to keep fighting:

During the vigil, Simmons told supporters she plans to continue speaking publicly about her daughter and advocating for justice.

"A week ago, a monster took my baby," Simmons said. "Persia Amara Conway is going to live on and will make waves throughout the United States of America. I am committed to continue to say my daughter's name each and every day until justice is served."

Simmons also pushed back against comments she said she had seen online about her daughter's life.

"My daughter was a straight-up entrepreneur, held several prominent positions at banks and mortgage companies," Simmons said. "She wasn't just someone that you discard."

She later told supporters that family members had traveled from several states to be in Houston following Conway's death.

"My family has traveled here from all over the United States," Simmons said. "We're boots on the ground."

Emphasis on support:

The vigil was organized by community organizations and attended by advocates, supporters and local leaders.

Avery Belyeu, CEO of the Montrose Center, encouraged attendees to support one another and continue advocating for justice.

"We'll keep saying their names and we will keep doing this work day in and day out until our entire community experiences justice," Belyeu said.

Natalie McDonald, Conway's aunt, said she wants people to remember her niece's humanity.

"She was a wonderful human and she did not deserve this in any way, shape or form," McDonald said during the family's earlier news conference. "The community just wants to be seen."

Pride Month Safety Concerns:

The gathering came at the start of Pride Month, which many speakers noted is typically a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community's resilience and accomplishments.

Instead, several speakers said Conway's death has led many transgender people and advocates to reflect on safety concerns.

Tavon Williams, a longtime community advocate, told attendees he should be preparing for Pride celebrations but is instead mourning another loss.

"I should be home right now with my kids," Williams said. "We all should be at home right now. Just like we showed up for Persia today, we need to show up in the street. We need to let them know, not one more."

Emmett Schelling, executive director of the Transgender Education Network of Texas, said transgender people should not have to constantly fight to prove their worth.

"We shouldn't be in a place in 2026 where we are looking at other human beings and pleading for them to give us mutual respect and recognition that our lives are worth something," Schelling said.

Investigation remains ongoing:

Houston police say Conway's death remains under investigation.

Authorities have not announced any arrests and have not released a cause or manner of death.

Conway's family says they will continue pushing for answers while making sure her memory lives on.

"My daughter meant something," Simmons told supporters. "She was loved."